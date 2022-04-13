Florida A&M softball rallies to defeat Jacksonville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M softball fell in a hole early, but showed resiliency scoring the game's final six runs, including a three-run walk-off double from Jane'a Mobley to beat Jacksonville 8-7.

The Rattlers saw themselves in a hole early Tuesday after giving up two runs in the second and third to fall 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Destiny Cuevas got things started for the Rattlers with the leadoff single, and two batters later, Brandice Boatwright reached on an error as Cuevas advanced to third.

Alexis Jones came in to pinch run for Boatwright, and another Dolphins error allowed Jones to move to second and Cuevas to score the first run for the Rattlers.

A couple of batters later, Mia Blasingane hit an RBI single, driving in Jones to make it a 4-2 game.

The Dolphins had another scoring burst in the next half inning, adding three runs to extend their lead 7-2. Destiny Cuevas hit a solo home run to left-center in the bottom half of the fifth to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

To begin the sixth, Coach Orr made a pitching change to bring in Cris'Deona Beasley, and she made an immediate impact with three straight strikeouts.

MelKayla Irvis walked to first with one out at the bottom of the sixth.

Mia Blasingane came to bat and singled to the second baseman, and the second baseman made a diving attempt to get Blasingane, but Blasingane was called safe.

Irvis advanced to third, and the second baseman tried to make a play, but Irvis was safe, and Blasingane advanced to second while the throw was made to third.

MeAsia Armstrong entered the game to pinch hit for Lauryn Peppers, and a wild pitch from the Dolphins scored Irvis and moved Blasingane to third.

Armstrong drew a walk and was caught stealing, but Blasingane was able to steal home to bring the Rattlers within two runs.

In the top of the seventh, Cris'Deona Beasley was three up and three down, picking up another strikeout.

Desirae Beacham opened the bottom of the seventh lining out to right field, but the Rattlers still had two outs to rally.

Destiny Cuevas came up to bat and singled to right field, and Kyami Cruz came in to pinch run.

Aniyza Vargas singled to left center, advancing Crus to second.

Zoi Hall came in to pinch run for Vargas. Brandice Boatwright drew a walk, and Brianne Hill entered the game to pinch run for Boatwright.

Bases loaded with one out, and Jane'a Mobley walked up to the plate ready to play hero and does that with a walk-off three-run double down the right-field line to give the Rattlers the 8-7 win.

Cris'Deona Beasley picked up her seventh win of the season as Jane'a Mobley led the Rattlers with three RBIs.