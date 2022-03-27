Florida A&M softball pick up two wins in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M softball traveled to Huntsville for a weekend series versus Alabama A&M and return to Tallahassee with two wins after winning the first two games of the series (8-6, 9-5).

Game One | FAMU 8 - AAMU 6

It was a slow start for the Rattlers in the series-opener as the Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead after two innings, but the Rattlers scored two runs in the third to get on the board. The next inning, the Rattlers had their best inning of the season as they scored six runs to take an 8-4 lead. The Bulldogs added a run in the fifth and the seventh, but it would not be enough as the Rattlers took game one. Kiauna Watson led the Rattlers with three RBIs.

Game Two | FAMU 9 - AAMU 5

The Rattlers struck first in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader as Kiauna Watson dove home after Desirae Beachem struck out swinging, but a dropped ball by the catcher forced her to throw it to first to record Beachem's out. In the bottom half of the second, the Bulldogs scored a run to tie it at one. After the Bulldogs tied it up, the Rattlers responded with a two-run bomb from Nyah Morgan to take a 3-1 lead. The next inning, the Rattlers scored two unearned runs to extend the lead 5-1. In the top of the fifth, Desirae Beachem hit a solo homer over the centerfield wall to give the Rattlers a 6-1 lead. In the bottom half of the fifth, the Bulldogs scored off a wild pitch to make it a 6-2 game, but another big inning from the Rattlers extended their lead 9-2 after six. The Bulldogs scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh before losing 9-5. Nyah Morgan led the Rattlers with three RBIs.

Game Three | AAMU 7 - FAMU 1

In the final game of the series, the Rattlers scored first for the second consecutive game as Desirae Beachem drove in Kiauna Watson with a double to right field to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Rattlers held the Bulldogs for the first two innings before the Bulldogs scored a run in the third, three runs in the fourth, and three runs in the fifth. The Rattlers recorded three errors in the final game of the series, the most of any game this weekend, while only recording six hits, the least of any game this weekend.

This week, the Rattlers return to action with a doubleheader at Mercer on Wednesday, March 30, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern.