JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — After giving up four runs in the top of the first to South Florida Wednesday, the Florida A&M softball team could never recover. The Lady Rattlers fell 11-3 to the Bulls, giving up 14 hits.

FAMU returns to SWAC play this weekend when they host Alabama A&M. The host the Bulldogs in a doubleheader Friday with game one starting at 1:00. They'll wrap up the three game series Saturday.