Florida A&M softball earns 11-inning walk off win over Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M softball hosted Alabama A&M for the series finale and their Autism Awareness Game. It was a back and forth thriller as the Rattlers prevailed 6-5 with a walk-off run from Melkayla Irvis in the bottom of the 11th.

Alabama A&M started the game with some hot bats as they scored three runs off three hits in the top of the first inning. The Rattlers responded with a run of their own after Nyah Morgan doubled to center field and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Destiny Cuevas entered the batter's box and hit a two-out single, driving in Morgan for the Rattlers.

The Rattlers battled back with two runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game at three. Melkayla Irvis reached first on a walk to lead off and stole two bags to reach third. Mia Blasingane came in and reached second after Alabama A&M unsuccessfully tried to get Irvis out. Nyah Morgan picked up an RBI after grounding out to the shortstop. Desirae Beacham picked up an RBI after grounding out to the shortstop in the next at-bat.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs scored a run on an error to take a 4-3. The Rattlers responded with a run in the bottom half after Nyah Morgan opened the inning with a double and reached third on an error by the Bulldogs. Two batters later, Destiny Cuevas bunted, and the Bulldogs attempted to make a play at home, but Morgan slid home safely to tie the game at four.

In the top of the 11th, the Bulldogs started with a runner on second, and a single to left field scored the runner for the Bulldogs. In the bottom half of the 11th, Cris'Deona Beasley started on second, and a single from Melkayla Irvis scored Beasley to tie the game. Irvis advanced to second on the throw to home plate. Mia Blasingane grounded out to the pitcher in the next at-bat as Irvis advanced to third. The Bulldogs threw a wild pitch two pitches later, and Irvis sprinted home for the walk-off win.

Nadia Zenteno earned her second win of the season, and Destiny Cuevas led the Rattlers with two RBIs.

The Rattlers have no midweek games and will travel to Itta Bena, Mississippi, for a weekend series versus Mississippi Valley State Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23.