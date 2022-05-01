Florida A&M softball drops doubleheader to Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M softball hosted Alabama State as they honored seniors Brandice Boatwright, Zoi Hall, and Anizya Vargas.

The Rattlers did not have their best performances, falling to Alabama State 10-2, then 8-2 in the Rattlers' final regular-season game.

Brandice Boatwright had one hit and two strikeouts, Zoi Hall had two hits and an RBI, and Anizya Vargas had two hits and a run on the Highest of Seven Hills in their final games.

The Rattlers shift their attention to the SWAC Tournament as they travel to Gulfport, Mississippi. The tournament begins Tuesday, May 10, and goes through Friday, May 13.