Watch
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Florida A&M softball drops doubleheader to Alabama State

4-30 famu sb.PNG
Florida A&M athletics
4-30 famu sb.PNG
Posted at 10:31 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 22:31:22-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M softball hosted Alabama State as they honored seniors Brandice Boatwright, Zoi Hall, and Anizya Vargas.

The Rattlers did not have their best performances, falling to Alabama State 10-2, then 8-2 in the Rattlers' final regular-season game.

Brandice Boatwright had one hit and two strikeouts, Zoi Hall had two hits and an RBI, and Anizya Vargas had two hits and a run on the Highest of Seven Hills in their final games.

The Rattlers shift their attention to the SWAC Tournament as they travel to Gulfport, Mississippi. The tournament begins Tuesday, May 10, and goes through Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming