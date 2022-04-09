Florida A&M softball defeats SWAC East Division leading Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M softball opened the weekend up with a dominating 9-3 win over the SWAC's East first-place Jackson State Tigers Friday at FAMU.

It was a rocky start for the Rattlers after allowing two unearned runs to fall 2-0 in the first.

In the bottom of the second, the Rattlers responded with two runs after MelKayla Irvis hit a triple to drive in Aniyza Vargas, and a Mia Blasingane single to left field drove in Irvis.

In the next inning, the Tigers retook the lead with another unearned run before the Rattlers exploded with a four-run third inning to take a 6-3 lead.

The Rattlers added two more unearned runs in the fourth after Desirae Beacham singled, and a throwing error scored Kiauna Watson and Mia Blasingane. Beacham showed up big in the bottom of the sixth with a solo bomb to left-center field to score the Rattlers' ninth run.

Desirae Beachem led the Rattlers with three hits and two RBIs. Brandice Boatwright picked up her fourth win of the year.