Florida A&M shoots 56.2 percent from deep, falls to Kentucky 88-68

LEXINGTON, KY (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M men's basketball team shot 56.2 percent from three-point range, but fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 88-68 on the road Wednesday.

The Rattlers (2-8) had three players score in double figures, led by Jaylen Bates, who had 21 points. Dimingus Stevens added 13 points off the bench and Jordan Tillmon chipped in as well with 10 points.

How It Happened

Florida A&M struggled out of the gate, falling behind 42-32 heading into halftime.

Kentucky kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 69-48 advantage before Florida A&M went on a 14-0 run, finished off by Bates' three, to shrink the deficit to 69-62 with 6:10 to go in the contest. Kentucky responded and outscored the Rattlers the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 88-68. Florida A&M shot well from three-point range in the half, hitting five shots from deep to score 15 of its 36 points.

Game Notes

» The Rattlers made over half of their attempts from three point range, knocking down nine of 16 shots.

» The Florida A&M bench made an impact by adding 26 points to its scoring output.

» Jaylen Bates led the Rattlers with a career-high 21 points.

» Florida A&M got a team-high five rebounds from Jaylen Bates.

» Dimingus Stevens scored all 13 points in the first half, missing the second with an injury

The Rattlers will go on a short break before hitting the road to take on number one Purdue.