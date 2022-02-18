Florida A&M set to make SWAC debut at Andre Dawson Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rattlers of Florida A&M are on the road for opening weekend, and the get a taste of baseball in their new conference right off the rip.

Florida A&M travels to New Orleans to play in the Andre Dawson Tournament this weekend, where they will play three games over the next three days, and all three are against SWAC opponents. It's a chance for this team to get game day ready, and also get familiar with what they're up against this season.

"We got our work cut out for us, but what we look at as coaches and what we talk about is not to put too much emphasis," said head coach Jamey Shouppe. "Certainly we want to play well and represent ourselves well, especially the TV game, but we don't want to put too much emphasis on it, but we do want to play well and represent ourselves, especially make our debut in the SWAC as a member of the SWAC and make our TV debut on Saturday."

The Rattlers face Prairie View A&M on Friday, while Saturday's game against Alabama State will air on the MLB Network.

