FAMU remembering to be where their feet are as they look ahead to Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — These stands will be completely full on Saturday when Florida A&M takes the field for their homecoming game. The matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a sell out, and this team wants to put on a show for their fans. There's a lot to play for, but as they look ahead towards this weekend, they're remembering one simple message - be where your feet are.

"That's what coaches preaches to us all the time, being where your feet are and being in the moment," said receiver Xavier Smith at practice Tuesday. "That's what we're doing, taking it day by day, game bye game, week by week."

In this moment, the Florida A&M football team is focused on Saturday's game -- nothing else.

"That's our word for the day, sacrifice," said head coach Willie Simmons. "What are we willing to give up to be great on Saturday? If that means giving up hanging out, giving up parties, and all the festivities that go along with homecoming, then that's what we have to be able to do."

"For us, it doesn't change. We still have work to do," added quarterback Jeremy Moussa. "There will just be more people in the stands, more excitement, but at the end of the day, our job is still the same."

A job they don't take lightly.

"I think everyone who puts on the jersey and the helmet with the Rattler on their head, they understand how much weight it carries," said Moussa.

"I try to show it each game, each week, each practice, I try to show that the pride and the love I have for this University," added Smith.

Love that means just a little more this Homecoming week.

"We get to represent one of the greatest institutions on earth through the game of football," said Simmons. "Particularly here at Bragg Memorial Stadium, we want to take great pride in playing at our home base. It's been 13 games since we smelt defeat inside our home stadium, and we don't want to smell it anytime soon. The guys know what's at stake and we know what we have to do to continue on the nation's second longest home win streak."

Florida A&M's match-up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is set for a 4:00 kick on Saturday.