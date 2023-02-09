Florida A&M releases 2023 football season schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football program released its 2023 regular season schedule Wednesday.

FAMU opens its season on Labor Day weekend Sunday, Sept. 3 in Miami Gardens as it takes on Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Six days later, the Rattlers head to Tampa to take on South Florida, a Football Bowl Subdivision program, on Saturday, Sept. 9.

FAMU’s first home game on campus inside Bragg Memorial Stadium, is Saturday, Sept. 15 against NCAA Division II program West Florida.

The next week, FAMU resumes the SWAC portion of its schedule with a home game against Alabama State.

After consecutive away games against Mississippi Valley State (Sept. 30) and Southern (Oct. 7), the Rattlers have an open date the week of Saturday, Oct. 14.

FAMU continues its season at Texas Southern (Oct. 21), hosts Prairie View A&M for homecoming on Oct. 28 and travels to Alabama A&M on Nov. 4.

The Rattlers play a home non-conference game against Lincoln (Ca.) on Nov. 11 to conclude its home schedule inside Bragg Memorial Stadium.

FAMU concludes its 2023 regular season in Orlando on Nov. 18 against in-state and SWAC rival Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic.

Florida A&M posted a 9-2 overall record with a 7-1 mark in SWAC games during the 2022 season.