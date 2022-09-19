Florida A&M refreshed and ready to work after bye week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team is fresh off a bye week after a win over Albany State, a bye week head coach Willie Simmons said came at a great time.

This team has had a wild start to the season, and it's all unfolded in the national spotlight. Along with all the questions about compliance and eligibility, this team had to deal with their own high expectations.

Coach said to have the last week off, was a nice break for everyone.

"I thought the guys took advantage of it, and it was a much needed week off from playing and the guys are excited to get back because again, we want to be back on the playing field as quick as we possibly can to continue this home winning streak that we've built up over the last three years."

FAMU looks to win their 12th straight win in Bragg this weekend when they host Alabama A&M. Kick-off is at 6:00.