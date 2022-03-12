Florida A&M reflects on SWAC quarterfinal loss to Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The season is over for the Florida A&M men's basketball team. The Rattlers fell to Alabama A&M in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tournament on Thursday night. The Bulldogs shot nearly 20 more free throws than FAMU, and head coach Robert McCullum said after the game that was a big key in their win. He added his team still held Alabama A&M to 61 points, so defensively they were doing something right. Instead, coach looked at his own team's offense.

"They had 27 free throw attempts, but we didn't shoot the ball very well," he said. "You can't realistically expect to advance in the tournament shooting 35% from the field. At the end of the day, we didn't shoot the ball well, if you look at the numbers, if you hold a team to 61 points, most of the blame has to go to you offensively."

FAMU finished the year 13-17.