Florida A&M ready to 'wake the sleeping giant' as top tier athletic program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since 2019, fans will get to see the Florida A&M football team play football inside of Bragg Memorial Stadium. The Rattlers kick off fall camp on Saturday, and add in their move to the SWAC and there's a lot of reasons to get excited for this season.

To see a full stadium and the hear the sounds of the Marching 100, all reasons head coach Willie Simmons is ready to get back in Bragg. They are also all things they talked about when coach was hired in 2018, and now, continuing to build the Rattler brand is reality.

"Many of us had the same sentiment. We got tired of being referred to as a sleeping giant," he reflected. "Let's wake that giant up and let's do the things it takes to be a top notch athletic program. We already have a world class academic program here at FAMU, our arts are second to none, the Marching 100, student government, with all the things we do with student organizations. Let's take this football program and match that."

FAM-U opens the season September 5th against Jackson State in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic. Their first home game is September 11th.