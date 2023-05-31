Florida A&M ready to make history at Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The SWAC Championship belongs to Florida A&M this year. The Rattlers rallied back, winning three straight elimination games to reach the championship game, where they downed Bethune-Cookman to win their first ever SWAC title, and earn a bid to the NCAA Touranment, their first since 2019.

Destination? Gainesville, Florida, where they'll face the Gators in their first game of the double elimination regional.

Tuesday, the guys hit the field for their first of two practices before boarding the buses. They're looking for the programs first ever regional win, and behind an offense that has already broken a lot of program records this season, FAMU believes they can make some noise.

After all, it is just baseball at the end of the day, and the Rattlers are ready to go compete.

"This year, a big thing that we have had is the bats, we've had everybody one thorugh nine that has been hitting," said sophomore Will Brown. "Pitchers have turned it around, throwing strikes, getting guys out. Like I said, we have been playing really well and I say if we just go out there, play loose and have fun, and make things happen.

"Long shot, I get it, but I mean it is baseball, anything can happen," added head coach Jamey Shouppe. "Play the best you can play, out play the guy at your position and let's see where the chips fall at the end."

FAMU's date with Florida is set for Friday afternoon at 5:30.

