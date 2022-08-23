Florida A&M ready to "hit someone else" as date with North Carolina approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday is going to be a special night in Chapel Hill when the North Carolina football team hosts Florida A&M, and head football coach Mack Brown has made sure of it.

"The Marching 100 is one of the best bands ever, it may be the best," he said Monday during his weekly press conference. "They've played at the Grammy's. They've played at a Super Bowl, and they're going to play in pregame by themselves and then with our band and then the same at halftime. I actually showed a video to our team of some of the clips of our band and it was fun to watch their reaction."

Brown said he made sure the Marching 100 made the trip to Saturday night's FAMU-North Carolina match-up. Other treats for Saturday? Legendary FAMU head football coach Rudy Hubbard is going to be an honorary captain for the Rattlers. For this football team, it's a chance to play on a national stage week zero. Head coach Willie Simmons said this team is hungry after the way last season ended, and they're ready to suit up and hit the field.

"25 days of banging, of hitting each other, you do look forward to hitting someone else in another color," he laughed. "Our guys are excited about the opportunity, and I think you'll see a team that flies around, that plays with a lot of passion and a lot of enthusiasm and that's going to force Carolina to play really good football. The expectation is if they don't come in prepared and ready to play, we're going to show them how we play ball here in Tallahassee."

Saturday night's match-up kicks at 8:15.