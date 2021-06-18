Florida A&M ready to educate athletes as NIL bill takes hold July 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — July 1st is when athletes in the state of Florida will be able to profit off their name, image and likeness. It's a bill that has colleges and universities looking to educate their students to make sure they're capitalizing the right way.

Florida A&M is in that conversation. Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said the state of Florida is leading the way, and he knows a lot of eyes are on the Rattlers as a prominent HBCU. They're partnering with several companies to monitor and help manage the new legislation, and athletes will learn a lot too.

"Before we play any competition this year, we will have literacy classes for all of our student-athlete population to educate them and guide them for the framework so everyone understands it," he said. "There are some tools, again I mentioned Influencer, we'll use to manage and monitor the process for us."

Gosha said he expects a lot of learning as they go, as NIL is a new concept for everyone.