Florida A&M ready for competitive spring with team loaded with experience

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been an exciting week to be a Florida A&M Rattler. Last week, the athletic department announced a partnership with Nike and LeBron James. Sunday night, The Marching 100 performed at the NBA All-Star Game, and the football team is finally back on the field for spring practice.

All of that and FAMU is preparing for a move to the SWAC this fall. Head coach Willie Simmons said SWAC or MEAC, the expectation is the same for FAMU. This is a football team that's been waiting to play, but Simmons notes this year's group of seniors are seasoned vets. They've stayed true to FAMU, and that, plus the edition of experienced transfers will make a difference come fall.

"You look at the fact that we didn't lose a senior class, so you bring back a group of guys who've been in the program for four years," he said. "Competition makes us all better and the level of competition we're able to have this spring because of the amount of depth and star power that we have is definitely one of the biggest things I'm looking forward to seeing."

Florida A&M's spring game is set for April the 3rd.