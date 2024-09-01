Watch Now
Florida A&M Rallies in fourth quarter to defeat South Carolina State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Daniel Richardson threw a pair of touchdown passes to rally Florida A&M from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to top South Carolina State 22-18 on Saturday night.

Florida A&M moves to 2-0 to start the season after edging Norfolk State 24-23 August 23.

Richardson found Koby Gross from 29 yards out to give the Rattlers a 7-6 lead at intermission, but South Carolina State took the lead in the third quarter when Eric Phoenix hit KZ Adams with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 4 seconds left in the third quarter and Josh Shaw pushed the lead to 18-7 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the fourth.

Richardson engineered a six-play, 74-yard drive top get within two points, hitting Karter Johnson from 7-yards out, then pulling down a 2-point conversion catch from Gross. The Rattlers marched 84 yards for the go-ahead touchdown when Richardson hit J. Thad Franklin for a 6-yard score.

Richardson completed 23 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rattlers. Levontai Summersett carried 11 times for 62 yards.

Phoenix was 12-of-25 passing for 132 yards to lead the Bulldogs in their season opener. Deondre Duehart carried 10 times for 74 yards.

