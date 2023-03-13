Florida A&M rallies for 6-5 walk-off victory over Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --The Florida A&M Rattlers rallied to score one in the seventh inning and walked it off on a single off the bat of senior Jane'a Mobley to pick up the 6-5 win over the Jackson State Lady Tigers Sunday.

Senior Nadia Zenteno (3-3) got the win for Florida A&M (9-10, 3-0). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up five runs, three earned, on nine hits, allowing four walks and striking out five.

At the plate, the Rattlers were led by sophomore Kiauna Watson, who went 1-for-2 on the day with a walk and two RBI. Senior Jania Davis put together a standout performance at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Senior Destiny Cuevas also chipped in for Florida A&M, putting together two hits in three trips to the plate while adding a double.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers put runs on the scoreboard first, starting the scoring in the second inning. Watson drove in two runs for Florida A&M with a single, that scored Cuevas and Mobley.

The Rattlers lost the lead they built in the second, but got back on the board in the fourth trailing 3-2. Florida A&M scored once on an RBI single off the bat of Davis, which brought the score level at 3-3.

That 3-3 tie turned into a 5-3 Florida A&M lead in the fifth.

Jackson State then rallied to tie the ballgame at 5-5 before Florida A&M walked it off in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single off the bat of Mobley.

GAME NOTES

» Zenteno struck out five Lady Tigers hitters.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed two runs across.

» Florida A&M went 3-for-9 (.333) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 36 Jackson State hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out five.

» The Rattlers drew four walks from Jackson State pitching.

» Watson led the Rattlers at the plate, going 1-for-2 with two RBI.

» Jackson State was led offensively by senior Samiyyah Huckabee, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI.

» Junior Victoria Salazar led the Lady Tigers pitching staff, throwing one shutout inning.

