Florida A&M putting no pressure on their quarterbacks to live up to the past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M opens their schedule, and makes their SWAC debut, September the 5th against Jackson State. For FAMU, it'll also be the first time they've played football since 2019, and their first season without quarterback Ryan Stanley, who rewrote the record books as a Rattler. Head coach Willie Simmons hasn't named a starter at quarterback yet, but he did say there's not any pressure to live up to anyone.

"Ryan did a phenomental job in this program for four years, but his time has passed and it's a new era here at the quarterback position," he said. "We don't really talk much about that. These guys know Ryan, they respect Ryan, they love Ryan. They know what he meant to this program, but we're moving forward and we're looking forward to who dons the orange and green as the starting quarterback to lead this new edition of FAMU football."

Their debut against Jackson State is set for a 3:00 kick-off at the Orange Blossom Classic.