Florida A&M out hits Alabama State 9-8, but falls 5-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Despite picking up nine hits in the ballgame and out-hitting Alabama State, Florida A&M was unable to push across more runs, as the Rattlers were defeated by the Lady Hornets 5-4 Friday.

Senior Nadia Zenteno (4-5) started and took the loss in the circle for Florida A&M (10-13, 4-3).

Senior Nyah Morgan led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 2-for-3 in the ballgame with a double, a walk and two RBI. Senior Destiny Cuevas provided a standout day at the dish as well, going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Senior Jania Davis also contributed, going 2-for-4 for Florida A&M.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 1-0, the Rattlers first put runs on the board in the third inning. Florida A&M's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a two-run single off the bat of Morgan and a two-run double from Cuevas. The Rattlers were unable to hold the lead, as Alabama State scored four times over the remaining four innings to grab the 5-4 win.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the third, when it pushed four runs across.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Lady Hornets at a 9-8 clip.

» Florida A&M went 4-for-8 (.500) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 32 Alabama State hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out four.

» Morgan led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

» Alabama State was led offensively by freshman Alex Preston, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

» Freshman Bailey Greenlee led the Lady Hornets pitching staff, throwing seven innings of four-run ball.

----

