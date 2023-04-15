Florida A&M opens series against Alabama State with mercy rule victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Sophomore Lauryn Peppers was dealing on Friday, throwing a two-hit shutout to lead the Florida A&M Rattlers over the Alabama State Lady Hornets 8-0.

Peppers (5-6) went the distance for Florida A&M (16-15, ), giving up two hits, walking one and striking out two.

Junior Amaya Gainer led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 1-for-3 in the ballgame with a double and three RBI. Senior Melkayla Irvis put together a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 1-for-1 with a double and two walks. Senior Nyah Morgan also contributed, going 1-for-2 for Florida A&M with two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers took the lead for good in the first, scoring for the first time in the inning. Florida A&M's offense had a good inning, putting three runs on the scoreboard.

The Rattlers then tacked on runs in the second and fourth innings, with their biggest output coming in the second when they scored four times. The big hit in that inning was a two-run double off the bat of Gainer.

The Rattlers will host Alabama State on Saturday, April 15, in a doubleheader with the first game set to start at 3 p.m. The Rattlers will also honor ten seniors.

