Florida A&M, North Carolina Central baseball split weekend series

Posted at 11:52 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 23:52:03-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday 4/25

Game 1: Florida A&M 4, NCCU 5

Game 2: Florida A&M 4, NCCU 2

