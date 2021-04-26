SportsCollege SportsFAMU Actions Facebook Tweet Email Florida A&M, North Carolina Central baseball split weekend series By: Dominic Tibbetts Posted at 11:52 PM, Apr 25, 2021 and last updated 2021-04-25 23:52:03-04 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday 4/25Game 1: Florida A&M 4, NCCU 5Game 2: Florida A&M 4, NCCU 2 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters News Literacy Project