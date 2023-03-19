Florida A&M never trails in 9-1 victory over Bethune-Cookman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Florida A&M Rattlers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed from there on the way to a 9-1 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats on Saturday.

Senior Nadia Zenteno (4-3) got the win for Florida A&M (10-11, 4-1). The right-hander went six innings, giving up one run on seven hits, allowing one walk and striking out four.

At the plate, the Rattlers were paced by senior Nyah Morgan, who went 2-for-3 on the day with a double, a home run and two RBI. Senior Destiny Cuevas compiled a standout performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Junior Amaya Gainer also helped out for Florida A&M, putting together one hit in two trips to the plate while adding a double, a walk and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning. Florida A&M put up a three spot, the big hit coming by way of a run-scoring double off the bat of Morgan.

The Lady Wildcats then gained ground, narrowing the lead to 3-1 until the Rattlers expanded their advantage in the third. Florida A&M plated two runs off of Bethune-Cookman pitching, punctuated by a run-scoring double off the bat of Gainer, which brought the score to 5-1 in favor of the Rattlers.

Florida A&M kept Bethune-Cookman scoreless before expanding their lead to 6-1 the following inning. The Rattlers scored once on a run-scoring single off the bat of senior Jania Davis.

Florida A&M kept the Lady Wildcats scoreless before their offense got back in action the next inning. The Rattlers drove home a run on Morgan's leadoff home run off freshman Victoria Guzman, bringing the Florida A&M advantage to 7-1.

The Rattlers kept Bethune-Cookman without a run before expanding their lead to 9-1 the following inning. Florida A&M pushed two runs across on a two-run double off the bat of Cuevas that scored sophomore Kiauna Watson and senior Melkayla Irvis. The score remained 9-1 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers coasted to the win.

GAME NOTES

» The Rattlers power output was led by Morgan, who had two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the first, when it pushed three runs across.

» Florida A&M took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Lady Wildcats at a 9-7 clip.

» Florida A&M went 3-for-10 (.300) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 27 Bethune-Cookman hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out four.

» The Rattlers drew four walks from Bethune-Cookman pitching.

» Morgan led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

» Bethune-Cookman was led offensively by freshman Kallie Earlington, who went 1-for-3 with a double.

----

Follow Florida A&M Athletics

For complete coverage of Florida A&M athletics, please follow the Rattlers on social media at @FAMUAthletics (Twitter), FAMUAth (Facebook), and @famuathletics (Instagram).