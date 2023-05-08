Florida A&M never trails in 7-4 victory over Alabama A&M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. --The Florida A&M Rattlers took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed from there on the way to a 7-4 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Sunday to clinch the 3-seed in the SWAC Tournament.

Sophomore Lauryn Peppers (7-8) started in the circle and picked up the win for Florida A&M (20-22, 13-11). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up four runs, all of them earned, on four hits, allowing three walks and striking out five.

In the batter's box, the Rattlers were led by senior Natasha Fox, who went 1-for-4 on the day with a double and three RBI. Senior Jane'a Mobley put together a standout effort as well, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Senior Brianne Hill also chipped in for Florida A&M, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate while adding an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got the scoring started early, putting one run on the board in the top of the first inning. Florida A&M's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a two-run double off the bat of Fox.

The Bulldogs then gained ground, narrowing the lead to 4-3 until the Rattlers expanded their advantage in the second. Sophomore Kiauna Watson came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M, which brought the Rattlers lead to 5-3.

Florida A&M held Alabama A&M without a run before expanding their lead to 6-3 the following inning.

The Bulldogs gained ground, closing the gap to 6-4 until Florida A&M added some insurance in the seventh. Freshman Neriah Lee crossed home plate with the lone run of the inning for the Rattlers, bringing the Florida A&M advantage to 7-4. The score remained 7-4 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers

held on for the win.

GAME NOTES

» Mobley compiled three base knocks in the game for Florida A&M.

» Peppers struck out five Bulldogs hitters.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the first, when it pushed four runs across.

» Florida A&M grabbed a 4-3 lead in the top half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Bulldogs at a 12-4 clip.

» Watson stole three bases and junior Mia Blasingane swiped two in Sunday's game.

» The Rattlers stole seven bases as a team.

» Florida A&M went 5-for-13 (.385) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 28 Alabama A&M hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out five.

» Fox led the Rattlers at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

» Alabama A&M was led offensively by freshman V. Sanders, who went 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBI.

» Freshman P. Scott led the Bulldogs pitching staff, throwing seven innings of seven-run ball.

COMING UP NEXT

The Rattlers travel to Gulfport, Mississippi for the SWAC Tournament and will play the West's 2-seed Grambling State on Tuesday.

