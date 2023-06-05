Watch Now
Florida A&M named Black College Nines "Large School" National Champions

Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 05, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida A&M Baseball was named the Black College Nines "Large School" National Champions for the first time in program history after their stellar season, in which they won their first SWAC Championship and appeared in their third NCAA Regional.

Black College Nines' Top 10 Poll 2023 Final Poll
Large School Division

Rank School
1 Florida A&M University
2 Bethune-Cookman University
3 Alabama State University
4 Grambling State University
5 Jackson State University
6 Texas Southern University
7 Southern University
8 North Carolina A&T University
9 Prairie View A&M
10 Coppin State University

