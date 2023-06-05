Florida A&M named Black College Nines "Large School" National Champions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida A&M Baseball was named the Black College Nines "Large School" National Champions for the first time in program history after their stellar season, in which they won their first SWAC Championship and appeared in their third NCAA Regional.

Black College Nines' Top 10 Poll 2023 Final Poll

Large School Division

Rank School

1 Florida A&M University

2 Bethune-Cookman University

3 Alabama State University

4 Grambling State University

5 Jackson State University

6 Texas Southern University

7 Southern University

8 North Carolina A&T University

9 Prairie View A&M

10 Coppin State University

----

Follow Florida A&M Athletics

For complete coverage of Florida A&M athletics, please follow the Rattlers on social media at @FAMUAthletics (Twitter), FAMUAth (Facebook), and @famuathletics (Instagram).

