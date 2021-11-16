Florida A&M men's hoops handles LeMoyne-Owen in home opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M men's basketball returned home after a tough season-opener at Kansas State and picked up their first win in a convincing 95-70 win versus LeMoyne-Owen.

"It was a big win across the board," said head coach Robert McCullum. "We're proud of our guys, and we'll try to build on this as we try to prepare for Miami."

MJ Randolph Nears Triple-Double

After having a 27-point game with seven rebounds and six assists at Kansas State, MJ Randolph followed it up with a 21 points, ten assists, nine rebounds game. Randolph added four steals and shot 9-16 from the field.

First Half

The Rattlers had a first half to remember as they scored 50 points on 60% shooting (18-30) from the field and 67% from three (6-9). The Rattlers had seven assists on the first 18 baskets. Defensively, the Rattlers gave the Magicians fits as they forced them into six turnovers and blocked seven shots. The Magicians scored only 29 points on 33% shooting (10-30).

Second Half

Florida A&M did not have much of a dropoff offensively in the second half from the first-half performance as they scored 45 points, shooting 54% from the field (19-35). Defensively, the Rattlers allowed the most points in a half as the Magicians scored 41 points on 57% shooting (17-30).

Bench Scoring

The Rattlers bench made a significant impact on the game, outscoring the Magicians bench 37-22. Three bench players came in and scored double-digits for the first time on the season as Dimingus Stevens scored 14 points, Jamir Williams scored 10 points, and Legend Stamps scored 10 points.

Double-Digit Scorers

The Rattlers shared the ball as six players scored in double-digits. Three starters added to the double-digit scoring: MJ Randolph scored 21 points, Kamron Reaves scored 12 points, and DJ Jones scored 10 points.

Team Leaders

Points - 21, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 9, MJ Randolph

Assists - 10, Assists

Steals - 4, MJ Randolph

Blocks - 4, Chase Barrs

Up Next

This weekend, the Rattlers hit the road to play at Miami Sunday night before traveling to UTEP and UC-Riverside next week.

