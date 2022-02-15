Florida A&M men's basketball team falls at Alcorn State

LORMAN, MS. — The Florida A&M men's basketball team dropped their second straight game, falling 68-58 to Alcorn State on Monday night. Three players scored in double figures for the Rattlers, with Diminus Stevens leading the way with 12 points.

The Rattlers were outpaced 35 to 22 in the first half, and despite outscoring the Braves in the second half, they couldn't recover. The Rattlers are now 10-14 overall and 8-5 in SWAC play.

The return to action Saturday when they host Alabama State at the Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee. Tip-off is set for 4:00.