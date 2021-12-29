Florida A&M men's basketball prepared for uncertainty as SWAC play draws near

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “The Arizona State game and the Illinois game from my experience have been the two most challenging games of the year physiologically."

We last saw the Florida A&M Men’s Basketball team in action 10 days ago. And since then the Rattlers have had to endure two game cancellations that would’ve provided a last-minute tune-up for their inaugural season in the SWAC conference.

FAMU Head coach Robert McCullum spoke with ABC 27 about the last two weeks for his program. Losing the games before and right after the Christmas holiday is just a part of the trend happening right now with collegiate athletics and COVID-19. But it took a toll on his guys mentally. A few of his players even lost some opportunities to play in games right in their own hometowns. But with so much uncertainty ahead regarding conference play and the postseason due to the pandemic, McCullum says his team is prepared to take these new challenges day by day. And hope for the best.

“The impact is so great that it would be unfair or unrealistic to think that every time a team can’t play it’s got to count as a loss. And so we’re seeing if the SWAC is maintaining its current stance that if a team can’t play we’ll count it there," McCullum told ABC 27. "Or go back and look at it and try to reschedule those games. So that’s where we are right now.”

FAMU will play Bethune-Cookman in its SWAC opener on Jan. 3, 2022 in Daytona.