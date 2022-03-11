Florida A&M men's basketball falls to Alabama A&M in SWAC quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M men's basketball season came to an end Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tournament. The Rattlers fell 61 to 56 to Alabama A&M, a team they split with in the regular season.

FAMU led 25 to 22 at the half, but were outpaced in the second half to fall. SWAC play of the year MJ Randolph led the Rattlers with 19 points, while Kamron Reaves had 13. The Rattlers were out rebounded 50-36, but the biggest discrepancy came from the charity stripe.

The Bulldogs went to the line 27 times in their win, sinking 20 free throws, while FAMU shot just nine.

The Rattlers season is over, while Alabama A&M faces Alcorn State in Friday's semifinals.