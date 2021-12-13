Florida A&M men's basketball falls to Akron 73-66

AKRON, OH (famuathletics.com) — The Rattlers could not pull through in their first game of this five-game road trip before the holiday break as they lost to Akron 73-66.

After trailing 30-25 at the half, the Rattlers battled back, going on an 11-7 run to bring the game within one point, 37-36, before Akron went on their own 23-12 run over the next nine minutes to take a 60-48 lead. After being down 12, Florida A&M went on one final 15-8 run over the next four minutes to bring the game within five points, 68-63 with 1:21 remaining, but it was not enough as the Rattlers were not able to capitalize on some field goals and the Zips made their free throws to seal the game.

Akron had 26 more free throw attempts than the Rattlers, and the Rattlers had 15 more fouls called on them with a foul count of 28-13.

Team Leaders

Points - 21, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 6, Bryce Moragne, MJ Randolph

Assists - 5, Jalen Speer

Steals - 3, MJ Randolph, Kamron Reaves

Blocks - NA

The Rattlers travel to Cincinnati tomorrow to play the Wildcats Tuesday, December 14, at 7 p.m. Eastern.