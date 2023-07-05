Florida A&M men's basketball adds eight to 2023 recruiting class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M men's basketball bring in eight athletes in their 2023 recruiting class, all transfers except freshman guard K'Jei Parker, who comes from Winter Haven High School.

It's a group that head coach Robert McCullum thinks will give them the most realistic chance to compete the way they want to compete in the SWAC. Adding size was a big deal, and they got it. Four of the eight are 6'6 and bigger. Another common denominator?

This group is winners. Parker won a state title in 2021 when he played for Bartow High. Love Bettis won a NJCAA national title, while Kieth Lamar played in the NJCAA tournament.

"Winning breeds winning," said McCullum. "When you bring in guys from winning programs like that, your message resonates a lot easier because they've been in winning locker rooms. They have a sense for what's required, the sacrifices, the teamwork, so that's extremely, extremely important."

The Rattlers finished 11-7 in their first year in the SWAC, and were 5-13 this past season.