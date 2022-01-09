Florida A&M men/women's basketball drop SWAC home openers Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (famuathletics.com) — WOMEN

The scoreboard was even late in the fourth quarter, but the Florida A&M women's basketball team was unable to capitalize on the push in a 71-55 defeat to Southern. Dylan Horton posted a career-high 25 points on Saturday afternoon -- back-to-back games doing so -- and was a rebound shy of a double-double. Anisja Harris joined her in double-digits with 17.

The Rattlers' dynamic duo were responsible for all but six points in the team's 33-28 opening half deficit and was wildly accurate from the floor with a combined 8-for-11 performance. The two kept FAMU in the game, but a 10-to-2 difference in turnovers was a key factor. Southern recorded 16 points on the miscues by the half, and a few late turnovers changed the tide after a 45-all tie.

The Rattlers never regained the upper hand after leading 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, and the 45-45 stalemate in the fourth (9:28) was met by a 16-0 Southern run.

FAMU returns to the Al Lawson Center for a Monday (Jan. 10) affair with Grambling State. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.

MEN

Florida A&M men's basketball hosted Southern in their SWAC home-opener and fell 80-66.

The Rattlers battled back and forth throughout the first half entering the locker room down one point 36-35. The second half was a different story for the Rattlers as they were outscored 44-31. The Jaguars showed off their strengths, forcing 21 turnovers, which led to 30 points.

MJ Randolph led the Rattlers scoring 30 points. This would be the second time Randolph scored 30+ points this season.

Team Leaders

Points - 30, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 9, Bryce Moragne

Assists - 3, Keith Littles

Steals - 3, Keith Littles

Blocks - 3, DJ Jones

The Rattlers return to Al Lawson to play Grambling State this Monday, January 10.

