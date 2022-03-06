Florida A&M men, women basketball split with Bethune-Cookman in regular season finales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M men's basketball hosted their rival Bethune-Cookman on senior night and took care of business as the Rattlers won 84-73.

The Rattlers battled back and forth with the Cougars throughout the first half until the Rattlers retook the lead 28-27 from a DJ Jones dunk, in which the Rattlers went on a 13-6 run to take a 39-31 lead into the half. The Cougars battled back and brought the game within five points but could never get it any closer, and the Rattlers led by as many as 16 points. The Rattlers shared the ball better than any game all year as they had 26 assists on 32 field goals.

MJ Randolph Makes History

Guard MJ Randolph came into the game 7th on the Rattlers' all-time scoring list and scored the first bucket of the game to jump into 6th place, and later in the second half, Randolph cracked the top-five after a pull-up jumper extended the Rattlers lead to eight points. Randolph finished leading the team with 19 points.

COVID Seniors Shine in Finale

DJ Jones, Bryce Moragne, and Kamron Reaves were all honored on senior day 2021 but were allowed back due to COVID-19, and they all shined in their final game in Al Lawson. DJ Jones scored 18 points on 9-11 shooting and added seven rebounds. Kamron Reaves shot 4-7 from deep, scoring 14 points, and added five assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Bryce Moragne went 3-5 from the field, scoring eight points, and added five assists and four rebounds.

Team Leaders

Points - 19, MJ Randolph

Rebounds -7, DJ Jones

Assists - 9, Jalen Speer

Steals - 1, 3 Tied

Blocks - 2, Johnny Brown

The Rattlers head to Birmingham this week for the SWAC Tournament as a four-seed and will play five-seed Alabama A&M Thursday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. Central.