TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M men used a strong second half to top Edward Waters Tuesday night 58-47. The Rattlers trailed at the break, but outscored the Tigers 40-25 in the second half to lock in the win.

Jordan Tillmon was the Rattlers leading scorer with 14 points. Jaylen Bates added a double-double scoring 13 points and 10 rebounds.