Florida A&M loses to Prairie View A&M at SWAC softball tournament

GULFPORT, Miss. — Florida A&M softball fell into an early hole, but a late rally from the Rattlers would not be enough as the Rattlers fell 4-3 Tuesday.

The Rattlers and Panthers saw three and a half scoreless innings before the Panthers managed to score the first run after Cris'Deona Beasley walked the runner in with the bases loaded for the Panthers to take a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers singled to left field to drive in two more runs in the next at-bat, taking a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning.

Melkayla Irvis got things going for the Rattlers in the top of the fifth as she singled to second base to give the Rattlers their first hit of the game.

Mia Blasingane followed with a bunt single, advancing Irvis to third base.

Kiauna Watson drove Irvis in with a sac bunt to bring the game within two runs in the next at-bat.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Rattlers allowed a run on a costly error when the Panthers stole third and advanced home on a throwing error to take a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Rattlers prepared to rally back and started on the right track with a walk and stolen base from Melkayla Irvis.

Mia Blasingane drew a walk in the next at-bat.

Kiauna Watson grounded out to second as Irvis and Blasingane advanced to third and second.

After a Nyah Morgan strikeout, Desirae Beacham came to bat and hit a clutch two-out, two-run single to shortstop to make it a one-run ball game.

After Destiny Cuevas drew a walk, giving the Rattlers a runner on first and second, Aniyza Vargas came in and popped up to second base for the final out.