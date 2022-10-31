Florida A&M looks to keep win streak going against Southern

It was a great weekend to be a Rattler, as Florida A&M notched a homecoming win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, their sixth straight win and their 14th in a row at Bragg. FAMU looks to keep the good times rolling this weekend, as Southern makes the trip to the Capital City.

This rivalry is a classic, and the last time they played in Bragg FAMU won in front of a crown of over 27,000. It was loud then, and head coach Willie Simmons expects the same type atmosphere this weekend and this team will be ready.

"They feed off that stuff," said Simmons. "They feed off the crowd, the student section, DJ Loose Kid, the 100, all that plays into our game experience and I think that's why we have the second longest home win streak and that's why we've only given up about nine points per game at home defensively because they do feed off that energy."

Saturday's game against Southern is set for a 6:00 kick inside Bragg.