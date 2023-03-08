Florida A&M looks to gel over the next month for spring practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team returned to the football field Tuesday for day one of spring practice, and excitement was high. Isaiah Major told ABC 27 that he felt like a kid in a candy store when asked about his feelings on spring practice starting.

Since beating Bethune Cookman in November, this team has just been conditioning, weight training and getting ready for the spring, now, they're ready to play a little football.

The big thing for FAMU is doing the little things right, and head coach Willie Simmons said that'll be the difference in making them a really good team or a great team this fall. Coach also said he's happy with what they accomplished day one. There was a lot of competition, and over the next month, he said he wants to see how this team gels together. This is a brand new football team, and he's ready to watch them grow.

"Someone else has to step up and be the unquestioned leader of this team," said Simmons. "Someone has to be able to galvanize the group when things don't go well. Just really creating our new identity of what type of team we will be in this 23 season. Day one was a little small sample size of it, but seeing the way Jeremy Moussa stepped up today, Isaiah Major, Jalen Goss, some of those older guys, I think we have the makings of a team with really good senior leadership."

Florida A&M's spring game is set for Saturday, April 15th.