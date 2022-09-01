Florida A&M looks ahead towards Jackson State after week of distractions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team has had its fair share of obstacles to overcome this week. The number of players not able to play due to compliance issues now down to 17 as the Rattlers look ahead to Jackson State.

This game is a big one, as the winner controls their destiny in the SWAC.

Those working with the NCAA to get those players cleared are optimistic more will be able to play come Sunday, but let's talk about this game, a game this football team is excited to play.

"I think we showed a lot of the nation this past weekend what type of football team we are," said FAMU head coach Willie Simmons on Monday. "I think we opened a lot of eyes to the things we do here. Our players, our quality of coaches, our resolve. I think we showed a lot of people why we've had the success we've had over the past few years."

The Orange Blossom Classic is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.