Florida A&M kicks off fall camp Friday with something to prove

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fall camp is officially underway on the Highest of Seven Hills. I'm Alison Posey, your neighborhood reporter in College Town and the Rattlers kicked off practice number one Friday morning. This is a team that's ready to work. They have something to prove heading into this season.

"Last year we came up short, and the year previous to that due to the same mistakes," said linebacker Isaiah Major.

Mistakes the Florida A&M football team are looking to correct this fall.

"We're a very hardworking team," said quarterback Jeremy Moussa. "We have great athletes. We go into the weight room and we grind. We go onto the field in the summer and we grind. At practice we grind. For us, it's can we lock into the little things?"

"This is the most talented team we've had by far, so obviously we can all see that, but it's the little things that are going to make the difference," said head coach Willie Simmons.

And Simmons is turning towards his seniors to lead the way.

"They're really making it their initiative to make sure the guys understand the standard," he said. "How clean the locker room is, everybody wearing the same thing on the practice field, being early is being on time. All the little things that we preach, those guys are really enforcing it."

So the little things can turn into big results.

"Discipline, it's the utmost reason why we are taking this angle on the season, but discipline is a factor we need to incorporate," said Major.

"Those are the things we need to work on as a team most," said Moussa. "I don't doubt our ability and our ability to play football one bit."

And they look to prove that this fall.

"Nobody's expectations are higher than mine for this football team, but we know how to keep the main thing the main thing and it's not just about what we do on the football field, but it's also what we do off the field that's ultimately going to determine our success," said Simmons. "We know we have a talented team, but we're really excited about our potential."

Game number one for the Rattlers is set for Sunday, September 3rd when they face Jackson State in Miami.