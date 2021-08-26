Florida A&M keeping up the intensity as fall camp focus shifts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most college football teams are three weeks into fall camp, and for those three weeks, they've gone through the daily grind of fundamentals, conditioning, and hitting on each other. At some point, there's a wall you hit.

At Florida A&M, the obstacle thrown in for the Rattlers? Classes have begun. Head coach Willie Simmons said mentally, they've gone from training camp to game prep. It's definitely a different type of mentality, but the intensity is still the same even if the schedule isn't, and it's been something that so far, this group has adjusted well too.

"For us, it's that new mindset, that new focus that comes along with being a true student athlete," said Simmons. "If we can do that, channel our energy and focus the right way, I think things will come together for this football team the way we envisioned it in a week and a half."

An update to the quarterback battle? Simmons said as of Wednesday night, it's still a battle between three guys, but they are getting close.