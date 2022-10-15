Florida A&M indoor women's volleyball team tops Jackson State in four sets

JACKSON, Miss. — The Florida A&M volleyball team took on Jackson State Friday (Oct. 14) in a rematch of the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship, and the final score resulted in a Rattler win in four sets 24-26, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19.

The Rattlers led JSU most of the opening set, as action in Jackson began with a 6-0 Rattler advantage. The rally started with a service ace by Irem Ucar and featured five straight kills, three by Isis Williams, but somehow the score became knotted at 7-all. The two tangoed for a bit, trading leads, before Dominique Washington pulled FAMU ahead 9-8. They remained in front through a 23-21 edge and held a sizeable advantage at one point (15-10), but a late rally earned JSU the set win.

The second set overwhelmingly fell in favor of the Green and Orange - Brooke Lynn Watt's service ace doubled FAMU's lead at 20-10 - but the third required a bit more energy. Aja Jones evened the score at 17-all (13 ties preceded the kill), and another service ace provided the go-ahead score.

The fourth frame ran similarly, back-and-forth, several ties, and the Rattlers outlasted the Tigers. The decision captured FAMU's seventh straight victory and 19th consecutive over a SWAC opponent.

Washington recorded a team-high 17 kills to go alongside 11 digs. Watts also added 13 and 13.

Next up, the Rattlers are off to Mississippi Valley State Saturday at 1 p.m.