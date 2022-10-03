Florida A&M hopes to take home success to the road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Being in Tallahassee the last month has been a good thing for the Florida A&M football team. The Rattlers are winners of three straight after beating Mississippi Valley State Saturday, and are now 2-1 in SWAC play. They have a chance to bolster their resume this weekend, as FAMU travels to reigning MEAC and Celebration Bowl champ South Carolina State.

It's a chance to get a big win, and show this team can win inside Bragg and on the road.

"We have to be able to manufacture our own energy, our own enthusiasm, our own momentum and that's the only difference from being at home and being on the road," said head coach Willie Simmons. "Our preparation will be the same. These guys have done a good job at preparing these last few weeks, and that won't change. We just have to put it all together in someone else's stadium. We've done it in the past and we have to show we can do it again."

Kick-off in Orangeburg is set for 2:00 on Saturday.