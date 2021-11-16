Florida A&M hopes to snap nine game losing skid to Bethune-Cookman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To preview this year's Classic between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman, you have to talk about the last time The Classic was played. The last time these two squared off was 2019, and it was a FAMU team that was supposed to snap the skid to the Wildcats. They didn't, but after waiting two years, FAMU has a chance to snap their nine-game losing streak to Bethune-Cookman this weekend.

It's a big weekend for the Rattlers, and one they've had circled for a long time, now it's about staying focused and finishing the job. If they do that, that streak will be snapped.

"The game can't be bigger than us," said head coach Willie Simmons. "That's something that we've talked about, that we'll continue to talk about, so when we get to the game, it'll be emotional, it'll be fiery. It's a rivalry game. That's what happens in rivalry games, but again, the team that channels that the right way, and focus and executes will be the team that comes out victorious. We have five more days to work on that to make sure that's the FAMU Rattlers."

The Classic is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Orlando.