Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons praises former Rickards Raider

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team is fresh off their first scrimmage of the season, and one guy who's been impressing at camp? It's a name those in the Big Bend should recognize; Deandre Francis, who helped lead Rickards to a state runner-up finish last season.

The freshman running back had a 60-plus yard touchdown run in Saturday's scrimmage for the Rattlers, and also converted a goal line touchdown. Head coach Willie Simmons said he's not surprised by Francis' production, he's a talented athlete and it shows.

"To see him show that top end speed that he used to lead Rickards High School to a state championship berth last year was something we were all excited to see in person," he said. "He has a very bright future here at Florida A&M, and the more he learns and the more he gets used to the system, I definitely think he'll be a huge weapon for us."

Francis and the Rattlers kick off the season September 5th when they take on Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.