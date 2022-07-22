Florida A&M has multiple players earn SWAC preseason football accolades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football program had multiple student-athletes recognized by the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) during the league’s media day Thursday.

FAMU linebacker Isaiah Land was selected as the SWAC Preaseason Defensive Player of the Year and earned a SWAC preseason first team defensive team selection.

Other Rattlers earning All-SWAC preseason recognition include wide receiver Xavier Smith (first team offense), defensive back BJ Bohler (first team defense), placekicker Jose Romo-Martinez (first team special teams), offensive lineman Cameron Covin (second team offense) and defensive back Javan Morgan (second team defense).

Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected as the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Click here for the 2022 All-SWAC Preseason football teams.

FAMU was predicted to finish second overall in the SWAC East, behind Jackson State, while Southern University was predicted to win the SWAC West Division.

Florida A&M is scheduled to begin its 2022 regular season Aug. 27 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina against the University of North Carolina; a Football Bowl Subdivision (Division I) program.

FAMU then begins Football Championship Subdivision and SWAC action Sept. 4 in Miami Gardens against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Rattlers' first home game on campus inside Bragg Stadium is Sept. 10 in a non-league contest against Division II program Albany State University.