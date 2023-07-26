Florida A&M Golf welcomes new simulator

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M Golf program has secured a piece of technology that will not only help their program grow, but spread knowledge of the game campus wide.

"This was kind of a wish list, about two or three years ago," said Florida A&M head golf coach Mike Rice. "It’s taken some time but as you see it is here, you know we’re having fun with it, I’m ready for the guys to come back so we can get started."

Thanks to the Make Golf Your Thing initiative, which is a collaborative effort across the golf industry to make sure the game is open to everyone, the Rattlers recently received a golf simulator that is game-changing.

"One of my goals here while I’m here, is to give them access to whatever is going to make them the best golfers they can be," added Rice.

A way to beat the bad weather, and to teach, this simulator can help any golfer, at any level, and that access is vital.

"To be able to read that data, that data tells a lot, how to hit it straight, how to hit it farther, you know, those numbers are going to tell us a lot," Rice added. "For some of us HBCU’s to finally be getting this, is definitely going to narrow the gap, and hopefully speed up that process of changing the game."

To have this technology is a blessing for FAMU and the Rattlers intend to take advantage of it. The goal is to seek new heights, and securing this simulator will go a long way in making that happen.