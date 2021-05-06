Florida A&M golf turns in 3rd place finish at PGA Works Collegiate Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M men's golf team wrapped up the final round of the PGA Works Collegiate Invitational hosted by TPC Sawgrass with a third-place finish in the nine-team event.

The final round of the tournament was held on the legendary, yet demanding, TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

On Wednesday, the Rattlers shot a 28-over-par 316. For the tournament, FAMU scored a 938 (315-307-316).

Mulbe Dillard led the Rattler charge earning a sixth-place finish after firing a tournament team-low 13-over 229 (78-76-75). Dillard's final round was highlighted by an eagle on hole no. 7 when he drained a shot from 110 yards out. He finished the round 3-over par.

Senior Ethan Mangum also put on a solid performance completed the event toed for 13th after shooting a 235 (+19, 75-77-83).

Cameron Riley and Mahindra Lutchman both finished inside the top 20 with Riley (+20, 83-76-77) claiming 16thplace and Lutchman (+24, 81-78-81) completing the event tied for 19th

Prince Cunningham landed in 30thplace with a 247 (+31, 81-82-84).

PGA Works Collegiate Championship Final Results

1. Prairie View +57 (921)

2. Alabama State +61 (925)

3. Florida A&M +74 (938)

4. Howard +82 (946)

5. Tennessee State +91 (955)

6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff +92 (956)

7. North Carolina A&T +97 (961)

8. Chicago State +119 (983)

9. North Carolina Central +134 (998)

Up Next

FAMU now prepares to represent the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the 2021 NCAA Regionals. The Rattlers earned an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the MEAC Championship. FAMU has been selected to participate in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida State at the Seminole Legacy Club on May 17-19.