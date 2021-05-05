Florida A&M golf maintains 3rd place heading into final round of PGA Works Collegiate Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M entered the second round of the PGA Works Collegiate Championship looking to make up ground after a slow start in Monday's opening round.

While the Rattlers shot eight strokes better than their first-round total, finishing with a 19-over par second-round total of 307 on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on Tuesday, they still found themselves sitting in third place tie with Alabama State.

For the tournament, FAMU sits eight strokes behind leader Howard University at 46-over-par (622).

FAMU put together a strong front nine, which began on hole no. 10, tallying six birdies and heading into the final nine holes 3-over-par on the day. However, the back nine presented a tougher challenge with the Rattlers shooting 16-over-par during that stretch of holes.

Mulbe Dillard and Cameron Riley led the Rattlers in round two, both carding a 4-over-par 76. For the tournament Dillard is tied for ninth in the individual standings at 10-over par (78-76 = 154), while Riley is tied for 22ndat 15-over-par (83-76 = 159)

Ethan Mangum, who finished day one in second place, is currently in fourth after scoring a 5-over par 77 on Tuesday. For the tournament, he's 8-over-par (75-77 =152).

Rounding out Tuesday's qualifying scorers, Mahindra Lucthman shot a 6-over-par 78. He's also tied at 22ndwith a tournament total 15-over par 159 (81-78).

Only the top four scores of the round count towards the team standings, so Prince Cunningham, who carded a 10-over-par 82, didn'thave his scores registerFAMU's overall second round score. Cunningham is tied for 29th, sitting at 19-over-par (81-82 =163)

FAMU looks to make a final round charge on Wednesday as the Division I competition returns to the storied TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

PGA Works Team Standings after Round 2

1. Howard +38 (614)

2. Prairie View +39 (615)

T3. Florida A&M +46 (622)

T3. Alabama State +46 (622)

5. North Carolina A&T +52 (628)

6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff +59 (635)

7. Tennessee State +61 (637)

8. North Carolina Central +75 (651)

9. Chicago State +77 (653)