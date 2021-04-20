Florida A&M golf finishes day one of MEAC Championships in first place

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — After two rounds of play in the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Golf Championships held at the Bryan Park Golf Club in Greensboro, N.C., Florida A&M sits in first-place with a 10-stroke lead over second-place North Carolina A&T.

The Rattlers, who are seeking their first-ever MEAC golf crown, fired a 22-over par 454 (298-156) over 27 holes of play. The second round was capped at nine holes. Only the top four individual scores from each team, count towards the team results.

Leading the way for FAMU was Ethan Mangum. The senior from Jackson, MS. finished the day with a tournament low 1-over par 109 (70-39). Mangum currently has sole possession of first place in the individual standings, four strokes ahead of Diego Gonzalez of North Carolina A&T.

Prince Cunningham and Mahindra Lutchman are holding down the third and fourth positions heading into the final round. Cunningham carded a 6-over par 114 (75-39), while Lutchman shot a 7-over par 115 (75-40).

Cameron Riley (78-40) and Mulbe Dillard (80-38) are tied for 10th after scoring a 10-over par 118.

FAMU tees off the final round of the MEAC Championships on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

